Gundam Evolution Shutting Down a Year After Launch

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that its team-based first-person shooter Gundam Evolution is shutting down a year after launch. Released in November 2022, Gundam Evolution is the franchise’s first ever free-to-play hero shooter, featuring 6v6 PvP combat.

Gundam Evolution will shut down in November 2023

Gundam Evolution’s servers will go dark on November 29, 2023. Prior to this, Bandai Namco will pull sales of EVO Coins and EC Pod Limited, and end updates to EC Pods, CAP Pods, and Ticket Pods. The sales and updates will cease next week on July 26. Those who have already purchased EVO Coins will still be able to use them after this date. There will be no refunds.

Gundam Evolution will still receive Season 6 and 7 updates in August and October, respectively. The updates will add new units and maps.

As for why Gundam Evolution is shutting down, Bandai Namco says that it can no longer provide a satisfactory experience. “We wanted to create a title that brought FPS fans and Gundam fans together,” the company said. “We challenged ourselves to create an authentic Gundam FPS game that could be played globally. Unfortunately, we have determined that it is no longer possible for us to provide a service that satisfies our players.”