Bloodborne Was one of July 2023's Most-Played Game on PS5, PS4

According to PSN gameplay data gathered by TrueTrophies, Bloodborne was one of the most-played game on PS5 and PS4 in July 2023. It certainly helps that the title has been offered for free numerous times over the last eight years, but that it outpaced a number of new games released this year is quite a feat.

Bloodborne beat the likes of Dead Island 2 and Crash Team Rumble on PS5, PS4 in July

TrueTrophies gathered gameplay data from 3.2 million active PSN accounts to generate its top chart. While this figure doesn’t represent all active users, it gives us a fairly good idea of what players are up to.

According to the website, more players played Bloodborne in July than games like Dead Island 2, Exoprimal, Crash Team Rumble, Dead Space, and Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection. To add a little bit of context, Bloodborne saw 20.32% more players than Dead Island 2 and 55.09% more players than Exoprimal.

TrueTrophies claims Bloodborne’s player numbers were just a hair’s breadth from some of this year’s biggest hits, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The numbers don’t appear to be phasing Sony, though, as the company seems to have no plans for a sequel.