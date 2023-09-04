Players Debate Stacking PS Plus Ahead of Price Increase This Week

As the PS Plus price increase looms, players are debating whether they should stack their subscriptions or not. The sharp hike will take effect on Wednesday, September 6, leaving players two days to stack their memberships.

PS Plus stacking is ‘playing into Sony’s hands,’ some players say

The new PS Plus prices have unanimously been criticized by players. At the same time, their responses have been mixed. Some have vowed to downgrade their subscriptions, while others have canceled theirs altogether in order to stop renewal. Then, there are those who immediately began stacking the minute the price increase was announced.

“Buying a ton of years of PS Plus before the price increase voids out at least three people who are canceling their subscription,” argued one Redditor. “People who buy multiple years are not going to cancel anyway, and they save some money in the long term,” another replied. A large number of threads popped up on gaming forums and social media with similar debates.

Some players who started stacking last week reported that Sony has limited stacking to a one-year subscription per day, requiring them to come back the next day if they wanted to add another year.

Those who plan to continue using PS Plus and aren’t able to stack at this time for whatever reason can wait for discounts and special offers on occasions like Black Friday.