Lies of P Download Size Revealed For PS4 & PS5

The Lies of P download size has been revealed ahead of the game’s release on September 19, 2023 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

What is the Lies of P download size?

According to a recent tweet from Twitter user PlayStation Game Size, the PlayStation 4 version of Lies of P will be 29.1 GB, while the PlayStation 5 version of the game will be 34.7 GB. The version of the game is listed as 1.01 and 1.001.000, respectively.

The tweet also mentions some of the preload times for the upcoming game. Those who pre-ordered the Standard Edition of Lies of P can begin preloading it on September 17, 2023, while those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of the game can begin loading it on September 14, 2023, and will also receive three days of early access that begins on September 16.

The upcoming soulslike is said to be about 30 hours long, according to director Choi Ji-Won. “Even for the player who wants to enjoy the shorter game, they can take it stage by stage,” Ji-Won said in an interview late last year. “Each stage, if you really go through it, will take around 10 hours, and each stage has different characteristics and features. If you take it one stage at a time, as one game, then you’ll enjoy it step by step.”

The Lies of P will also be collaborating with 2022’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on future content, although it’s unknown what exactly that collaboration will be.