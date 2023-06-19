Lies of P and Wo Long Collaboration Announced

Lies of P and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are two action soulslikes that don’t have much in common aside from the genre they are in. However, that’s going to change soon since Koei Tecmo and Neowiz have announced an upcoming Lies of P and Wo Long collaboration.

Lies of P and Wo Long will get some crossover DLC

Strangely, the two companies didn’t reveal anything about what this crossover would entail. There’s no word on if it’ll consist of skins, weapons, or something more substantial like bosses. More will be revealed sometime in September, though.

Lies of P is releasing in September, too. Wo Long came out in March, but its second piece of DLC — Upheaval in Jingxiang — is set to release in September, as well. Wo Long’s first piece of DLC — Battle of Zhongyuan — is hitting digital stores at the end of June.

Team Ninja’s games have had crossovers in the past, but it’s mostly been within the team’s own franchises. Ryu from Ninja Gaiden has been a constant character in the Dead or Alive games, and both Nioh titles had various callbacks to both Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. Spartan-458, a reference to the Halo series, showed up in Dead or Alive 4. Wo Long also crossed over with Naraka Bladepoint near its release.