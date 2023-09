PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning September 11, 2023

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games arriving during the week beginning September 11, 2023, is far bigger than that we had last week. The highlight is Ubisoft’s latest racing game, The Crew Motorfest, but there are plenty of other games for players to find something that interests them.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of September 11 and 17, 2023.

PS5 Games

Eternights (September 12)

MythForce (September 12)

Nour: Play With Your Food (September 12)

The Isle Tide Hotel (September 12)

This Way Madness Lies (September 12)

Touhou: New World (September 12)

Mystic Gate (September 13)

Gravity Oddity (September 13)

Super Bomberman R 2 (September 13)

Ad Infinitum (September 14)

AK-xolotl (September 14)

ALVO VR (September 14)

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery VR (September 14)

Down and Out (September 14)

Fresh Start (September 14)

Heavy Duty Challenge: The Off-Road Truck Simulator (September 14)

Inspector Gadget: MAD Time Party (September 14)

Labyrinth (September 14)

Summum Aeterna (September 14)

Teocida + Estigma (September 14)

The Crew Motorfest (September 14)

Thunder Ray (September 14)

Another Crusade (September 15)

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party (September 15)

Isekai Rondo (September 15)

Nascar Arcade Rush (September 15)

You, Caligrapher (September 16)

PS4 Games

Only way Up! Parkour Jump Simulator (September 11)

Eternights (September 12)

MythForce (September 12)

Nour: Play With Your Food (September 12)

The Isle Tide Hotel (September 12)

Touhou: New World (September 12)

Gravity Oddity (September 13)

Mystic Gate (September 13)

Super Bomberman R 2 (September 13)

AK-xolotl (September 14)

Down and Out (September 14)

Inspector Gadget: MAD Time Party (September 14)

Labyrinth (September 14)

Summum Aeterna (September 14)

Teocida + Estigma (September 14)

The Crew Motorfest (September 14)

Thunder Ray (September 14)

Another Crusade (September 15)

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party (September 15)

Home Office Simulator – Ayame Life Sim (September 15)

Isekai Rondo (September 15)

League Of Champions Soccer (September 15)

Nascar Arcade Rush (September 15)

Perry Pig Jump (September 15)

Wire Lips (September 15)

Tetropunk (September 16)

There are 27 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly smaller list of 26 new game releases. The biggest of those is the latest installment in Ubisoft’s The Crew franchise, however, there is also Wales Interactive’s biggest FMV game yet, The Isle Tide Hotel, the latest Bomberman game, and NASCAR Arcade Rush. Younger gamers can be entertained with Inspector Gadget: MAD Time Party or even Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party.