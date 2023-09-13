The Sims 5 Will Be Free-to-Play, Will Co-Exist With Sims 4

Electronic Arts has confirmed that The Sims 5 (Project Rene) will be free-to-play. The publisher prefers the term “free-to-download,” and has said that it will co-exist with The Sims 4.

Developer Maxis has said that although The Sims 5 will feel “Simsy,” it’ll be a new way to play the game. The studio wants to try things it hasn’t done before in the franchise while simultaneously finding new ways to introduce familiar things. What exactly this means will be explained in due course.

Both The Sims 4 and 5 will continue to be supported at the same time, with EA promising “more exciting content” for the Sims 4 for the foreseeable future.

With The Sims 5, EA has said that players will be “able to join, play and explore it without a subscription, core game purchase, or energy mechanics.” Additionally, Maxis will make it “super easy” for players to invite and join friends, and experience new features, stories, and challenges.

“We want Project Rene to be strong and cohesive from the start,” EA added. “While it won’t begin with everything you have in The Sims 4, we plan to add new experiences and content to Project Rene over time.”

Platforms and release window for The Sims 5 have yet to be announced.