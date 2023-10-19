Persona 3 Reload Trailer Goes Behind-the-Scenes on the Remake

A new Persona 3 Reload trailer that looks at some of the main voices in the upcoming remake has been released by Atlus.

Throughout the trailer, various Persona voice actors appear. Michelle Ruff, who played Yukari Takeba in the original Persona 3 and its spin-offs, discusses how the original game brought so many voice actors together. Then, Zeno Robinson, Heather Gonzalez, and Aleks Le make appearances as the trailer shows snippets of their performances in the booth.

Check out the Persona 3 Reload trailer on YouTube below:

When does Persona 3 Reload release?

Persona 3 Reload is set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 2, 2024. The remake features a new English voice cast as well as some gameplay alterations to modernize some of the original’s mechanics.

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden’ between one day and the next,” reads the game’s official synopsis. “Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.”