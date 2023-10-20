The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria PS5 Release Date Delayed

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria has been delayed on PS5 and will no longer be released next week. The delay means the digital and physical releases of the PlayStation 5 version of the game will be released at the same time.

The PS5 version of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will be released on December 5, 2023. This is the original date for the physical version of the game, meaning only the digital version of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria has been delayed. The good news is this means it is no longer competing with games like Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 or Alan Wake 2, and will instead have a seemingly easier time battling against Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader in its new release window.

Developer Free Range Games and publisher North Beach Games confirmed the PC version of the game has now gone gold and will be released on October 24 as originally planned. An Xbox Series X|S version will be released early next year.

Players will be able to customize their own Dwarven characters and the teams also recently shared a trailer that took a first look at the game’s character creation feature. There will be options to alter head details like beard and hair style, eye color, scars, and facial tattoos. The different body options include girth and allow players to create both masculine and feminine builds.

The origin options focus on personality, voice type, and the dwarf colony from which the character originated. Finally, the last thing to do is to pick a name. All of these features can be altered at any time from the Dwarf Select menu, so if you grow unhappy with your character’s appearance, you aren’t stuck with it forever.