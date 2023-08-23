LOTR: Return to Moria Release Date Announced, Is a Timed PS5 Console Exclusive

LOTR: Return to Moria Release Date Announced, Is a Timed PS5 Console Exclusive

By Michael Leri

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is yet another game being crammed into October, as developer Free Range Games just announced. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria release date is October 24 for PS5 and PC.

Physical editions of LOTR: Return to Moria are coming soon

This makes LOTR: Return to Moria a de facto timed console exclusive for PS5, as the Xbox Series X|S port isn’t due out until early 2024. It is currently $39.99 on the Epic Games Store, but there’s currently no price on the PlayStation Store. A physical release for the PS5 version will also be available on December 5, just a month or so after the title hits digital marketplaces.

While not much gameplay has come out to detail its systems, this dwarf-driven survival game supports up to eight-player co-op and has procedurally generated worlds where players are tasked with surviving, mining, crafting, building a base, and restoring the ancient kingdom of Khazad-dûm. It also takes places in the Fourth Age of Middle-earth.

Putting the LOTR: Return to Moria release date in October means it is going to have a lot of competition. Hellboy Web of Wyrd was just announced for October 4, which is just a day before Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Moria is also coming out in the midst of other heavy hitters like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Lords of the Fallen, and Ghostrunner 2, just to name a few.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

