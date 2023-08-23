LOTR: Return to Moria Release Date Announced, Is a Timed PS5 Console Exclusive

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is yet another game being crammed into October, as developer Free Range Games just announced. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria release date is October 24 for PS5 and PC.

Physical editions of LOTR: Return to Moria are coming soon

This makes LOTR: Return to Moria a de facto timed console exclusive for PS5, as the Xbox Series X|S port isn’t due out until early 2024. It is currently $39.99 on the Epic Games Store, but there’s currently no price on the PlayStation Store. A physical release for the PS5 version will also be available on December 5, just a month or so after the title hits digital marketplaces.

While not much gameplay has come out to detail its systems, this dwarf-driven survival game supports up to eight-player co-op and has procedurally generated worlds where players are tasked with surviving, mining, crafting, building a base, and restoring the ancient kingdom of Khazad-dûm. It also takes places in the Fourth Age of Middle-earth.

Putting the LOTR: Return to Moria release date in October means it is going to have a lot of competition. Hellboy Web of Wyrd was just announced for October 4, which is just a day before Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Moria is also coming out in the midst of other heavy hitters like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Lords of the Fallen, and Ghostrunner 2, just to name a few.