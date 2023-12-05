PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning December 4, 2023

We’re nearing the end of the year, but there are still plenty of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning December 4, 2023. The highlight of those is the latest offering from Ubisoft in the form of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. However, the tie-ins don’t stop there as there’s also The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of December 4 and 10, 2023.

PS5 Games

Among Us VR (December 4)

Arashi: Castles of Sin – Final Cut (December 5)

Born of Bread (December 5)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (December 5)

DOG (December 5)

Kingpin: Reloaded (December 5)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (December 5)

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (December 5)

Tested on Humans: Escape Room (December 5)

While The Iron’s Hot (December 5)

Battle Stations Blockade (December 6)

Anthology of Fear (December 7)

Arizona Sunshine 2 (December 7)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (December 7)

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask (December 7)

Smalland: Survive The Wilds (December 7)

Wall World (December 7)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (December 7)

Ancient Dungeon VR (December 8)

PS4 Games

Animalistic: Last Man on Earth (December 5)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (December 5)

DOG (December 5)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (December 5)

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (December 5)

While The Iron’s Hot (December 5)

Battle Stations Blockade (December 6)

Meadow Gallop (December 6)

Anthology of Fear (December 7)

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask (December 7)

.T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour (December 8)

Sky Runners Infinite: Parkour (December 8)

There are 19 games coming to PS5, nearly double the number from last week, while PS4 players get a shorter list of 12 new game releases. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora puts players in the role of a Na’vi as they try to save Pandora from the military corporation RDA. Those who grab the game on PS5 will get the Aranahe Warrior Pack for free.

Meanwhile, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria involves surviving, mining, crafting, building a base, and restoring the ancient kingdom of Khazad-dûm during the Fourth Age of Middle-earth. Elsewhere, Disney Dreamlight Valley comes out of early access, while tactical-RPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader takes players into the perilous Koronus Expanse.