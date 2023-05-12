Report: Lords of the Fallen 2 Gets Release Date and Title Change

A reliable leaker has claimed that Lords of the Fallen 2, sequel to 2014’s sleeper hit, is targeting a fall 2023 release date. This news may come as a relief to fans who were fearing yet another delay for the game, which was originally scheduled for release in 2017.

According to Twitter user Alumia_Italia, who’s known for scraping Microsoft Store’s backend for game information, Lords of the Fallen 2 will release on October 13, 2023 for the PS5. Additionally, it looks like the title has undergone yet another change and will now simply release as Lords of the Fallen, which may cause some confusion because the original game carried the same title.

For the uninitiated, Lords of the Fallen 2 was renamed The Lords of The Fallen but it looks like CI Games has opted to shorten the title up a little bit.

Lords of the Fallen: October 13 pic.twitter.com/QjInaZwFz5 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) May 11, 2023

If the report is correct, Lords of the Fallen will be about six years late to launch. The game was originally being developed by Defiant Games, but sometime in 2020, CI decided to replace Defiant with its subsidiary Hexworks.

CI has previously said that Lords of the Fallen is its “largest project” to date.