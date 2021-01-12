Polish developer CI Games has revealed that its upcoming sequel to Lords of the Fallen has become its “largest project” ever, and the series is expected to become a long-running franchise like Sniper Ghost Warrior.

In a press release, CI said that Lords of the Fallen 2 started as a AA game, but grew in scope “immensely.” It’ll be a full-priced game upon release. Meanwhile, Sniper Ghost Warrior will retain its mid-range price tag. The stealth franchise has set a record for the studio with over 11 million copies sold.

“The dedicated Hexworks team is working on a fully featured [Lords of the Fallen] game that has a strong chance to not only make the franchise become more popular among Soulsborne/Souls-like communities and beyond, but establish it as a long-running franchise for CI alongside Sniper Ghost Warrior,” wrote CI Games. “The previous game was a full priced, full featured release and we’re approaching the next one with an even larger scope. The sequel will move the franchise to dark fantasy and will offer a revised and challenging combat system.”

Hexworks is a new studio under CI Games. Established in September 2020, it has two teams based in Barcelona, Spain, and Bucharest, Romania. Both teams, which CI claims consist of “highly experienced developers,” are working on Lords of the Fallen 2.

Lords of the Fallen 2 will be “a fully featured sequel developed primarily” for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game was originally expected to launch in 2017, but will now release sometime this year.

[Source: CI Games]