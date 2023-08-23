Hellboy Web of Wyrd Release Date Confirmed in New Trailer

October continues to fill up with the announcement of the Hellboy Web of Wyrd release date. Upstream Arcade revealed that the roguelite brawler is launching on October 4 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Hellboy Web of Wyrd trailer has some gameplay, too

It currently doesn’t have a price attached to it, though, so it’s unclear how much it will cost. Regardless, the team also released a new trailer with the announcement. It contains a fair bit of gameplay that looks like some kind of mix of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and Sifu, but Upstream has yet to release a more thorough breakdown of how its mechanics work from moment-to-moment.

The studio has, however, spoken about the story, which sees Hellboy working with the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense in 1982. It’s meant to be a solid introduction to the character for those new to the lore. The trailer also gives more of a peek into the late Lance Reddick’s performance as Hellboy. Creator Mike Mignola and the game’s Twitter tweeted their condolences when he passed.

This newly announced Hellboy Web of Wyrd release date also throws it right into a busy season for games. It comes out just a day before Assassin’s Creed Mirage and a few weeks ahead of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ghostrunner 2, Lords of the Fallen, and Alan Wake 2, just to name a few.