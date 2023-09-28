Hellboy Web of Wyrd Release Date Delayed

The Hellboy Web of Wyrd release date has been delayed slightly ahead of the game‘s upcoming October release.

In a tweet from the title’s official Twitter account, it was revealed that Hellboy Web of Wyrd is being pushed back two weeks from its original Wednesday, October 4 release to October 18. The post notes that the the release date was changed so that “everyone can play the game on everything everywhere all at once.” This new release date places the Hellboy game next to another comic book-based title, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which debuts two days later on October 20.

You can check out the tweet below:

Hi there. To make sure that everyone can play the game on everything everywhere all at once (ha!), we are pushing release by two weeks. This thing'll be ready to play on October 18th. I know, we know, and we are sorry. But also, thank you. pic.twitter.com/7TRGMcah5t — Hellboy Web of Wyrd (@HellboyTheGame) September 28, 2023

“Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a roguelike action brawler with an original story created in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola,” reads the game’s official description. “When an agent of the B.P.R.D. goes missing, Hellboy is sent to investigate; pulling him into the depths of the Wyrd.”

The game is being developed by Upstream Arcade and published by Good Shepherd Entertainment and is based on Mike Mignola’s beloved comic series, Hellboy. It is set to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 18.