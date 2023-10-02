PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning October 2, 2023

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games arriving during the week beginning October 2, 2023 has quite a variety of genres that will suit all ages. The highlight will be the latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as well as the newest yearly installment in EA’s long-running NHL series.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of October 2 and 8, 2023.

PS5 Games

Bilkins’ Folly (October 2)

Trepang 2 (October 2)

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (October 3)

Pixel Ripped 1995 (October 3)

Scorn (October 3)

Survivor – Castaway Island (October 3)

Waltz of the Wizard (October 3)

Dinobreak (October 4)

Diorama Dungeoncrawl – Master of the Living Castle (October 4)

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd (October 4)

Side Bullet (October 4)

Worldless (October 4)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (October 5)

Asterix & Obelix: Heroes (October 5)

Cricket 24 (October 5)

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game (October 5)

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur (October 5)

The Sisters 2: Road to Fame (October 5)

NHL 24 (October 6)

Sword Art Online Last Recollection (October 6)

PS4 Games

Bilkins’ Folly (October 2)

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (October 3)

Survivor – Castaway Island (October 3)

Synergia (October 3)

Dinobreak (October 4)

Diorama Dungeoncrawl – Master of the Living Castle (October 4)

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd (October 4)

Worldless (October 4)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (October 5)

Asterix & Obelix: Heroes (October 5)

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (October 5)

Cricket 24 (October 5)

The Sisters 2: Road to Fame (October 5)

NHL 24 (October 6)

Sword Art Online Last Recollection (October 6)

There are 20 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a shorter list of 15 new game releases. Players on both consoles will be able to try out Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which promises to return to the roots of the franchise. Alternatively, there’s the latest ice hockey title NHL 24, which will be fully released on October 6. Those who have purchased the X-Factor Edition or are subscribed to EA Play can access the game three days early on October 3.

Anime fans can get their latest fix through Sword Art Online Last Recollection, while JRPG fans can pick up Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless. Finally, those looking for tie-in games will also notice a fair number of recognizable faces in this week’s list. There’s Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, Asterix & Obelix: Heroes, The Sisters 2: Road to Fame, and Survivor – Castaway Island all due to arrive in the coming days.