Ark: Survival Ascended Developer Shares Update on Console Ports

Studio Wildcard released a statement about Ark: Survival Ascended’s upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ports. Despite some roadblocks, both versions should launch within the next two weeks, though not on the same day.

Ark: Survival Ascended coming soon to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Developers expect Ark: Survival Ascended’s Xbox version to launch early next week, though developers can’t set an exact date just yet. According to Studio Wildcard’s official statement, the game encountered “unexpected issues” during the certification process. The studio did not specify what those problems were but said it is working with Microsoft to produce a workable build. The studio apologized for the delay and said it will announce Survival Ascended’s exact Xbox release date later this week.

Meanwhile, the Ark developer is working with Sony on Survival Ascended’s PlayStation 5 release. Again, Wildcard says it will update fans with a specific release window once the PS5 port is closer to completion. However, the studio hopes to launch on PlayStation 5 at the end of this month.

Studio Wildcard’s statement probably isn’t exactly what fans wanted to hear. Still, it at least appears to indicate that the new game is coming relatively soon.

A remake of Ark: Survival Evolved, Studio Wildcard and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy developer Grove Street Games announced Survival Ascended in March 2023. Developers originally suggested it would launch for all platforms on October 25. However, it instead released in early access on PC, with the console versions delayed to November.

The early access version has not been met with the most positive reception. It has “Mixed” reviews on Steam, with players reporting crashes, server issues, and poor performance. Hopefully, Ark: Survival Ascended fares better on consoles than it did on PC.