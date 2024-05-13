PS Plus May 2024 Discount Gives Select Users Up to 30% Off

Sony Interactive Entertainment has rolled out a fresh batch of PS Plus discount offers for May 2024, giving select users up to 30% off. The discount is available across all three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium, and can be availed by May 29.

How to check if you qualify for May 2024’s PS Plus discount offer

As usual, the discount isn’t the same for everyone and isn’t available to everyone either. The offer is targeted to specific users across multiple regions, but Sony hasn’t said what its criteria is. From what we’ve seen reported on sites like Reddit, players are receiving anywhere between 20% to 30% off across Europe, U.K., North America, and even India.

This time, Sony isn’t emailing out the offers so in order to check if you qualify, you’ll need to go to the PlayStation App or the PlayStation Store via your console. Some users have said that their memberships expired several weeks ago and they received the offer. One user said that they received a 30% discount a day before their subscription expired.

Since the offer is available until May 29, we advise periodically checking until then to see if you end up receiving the discount or not.