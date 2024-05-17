PS Plus Title Dave the Diver Gets Godzilla DLC This Month

PS Plus indie hit Dave the Diver is set to get a kaiju-sized update with a Godzilla DLC arriving this month.

This year marks Godzilla’s 70th anniversary, and the Dave the Diver DLC is more than a cameo appearance by everyone’s favorite nuclear-powered monster, as his presence in the depths of the Blue Hole brings plenty of fresh adventure to Dave’s fishing.

Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC Details

G-Force, an international joint military organization formed by the United Nations and the JSDF, is tasked with the paramount mission of safeguarding humanity and upholding global peace. They follow Godzilla’s trail, leading them to the elusive depths of the Blue Hole.

While diving in the shadowy depths of the Blue Hole looking for fish, Dave is confronted with Godzilla, injured and recovering from his wounds. Wariness grips the mighty titan as he senses Dave’s approach, but it looks like he might just need some assistance from an unexpected ally.

Godzilla isn’t the only monster joining the fray as Dave will have to avoid one of the kaiju’s earliest foes in the shape of deep-sea terror Ebirah, a colossal lobster-esque creature who first fought Godzilla in 1966’s Ebirah: Horror of the Deep.

Dave will have to face off against Ebirah in an epic battle, where harpoons stand no chance against Ebirah’s hardened shell.

The Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC will be available from May 23, 2024, but beware, it’s a limited-time free DLC and will vanish into the deep on November 23, 2024.

Dave the Diver is currently available on PS Plus Extra and Premium, having been a day one release for the service.