PlayStation Store Update Worldwide May 28, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PSVR Games

MADiSON VR

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street

PS4 & PS5 Games

2Xtreme

ANIMAL WELL

Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse

Athenian Rhapsody

ATOM RPG: TRUDOGRAD

BIT.TRIP RERUNNER

Braid, Anniversary Edition

C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield PS4 & PS5

Cleansheet Football

Cop Officers: Police Simulator of NYPD City

Crow Country

Crown Wars: The Black Prince

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

Evil Wizard

F1® 24

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake

Galacticare

The Glass Staircase

Gordian Quest

Hauntii

Imagine Earth

INDIKA

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Morbid: The Lords of Ire

MotoGP™24

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs

Paper Trail

The Quintessential Quintuplets – Five Memories Spent With You

The Quintessential Quintuplets – Memories of a Quintessential Summer

Sclash

Sea of Thieves

Shave & Stuff

STRIDE: Fates

System Shock

Truck Simulator Cargo Driver 2024 – USA

Trust No One

Who’s Your Daddy?!

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

WW2 Rebuilder

XDefiant

Next Page: European Update