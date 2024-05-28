PlayStation Store Update Worldwide May 28, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
PSVR Games
- MADiSON VR
- Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 2Xtreme
- ANIMAL WELL
- Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse
- Athenian Rhapsody
- ATOM RPG: TRUDOGRAD
- BIT.TRIP RERUNNER
- Braid, Anniversary Edition
- C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield PS4 & PS5
- Cleansheet Football
- Cop Officers: Police Simulator of NYPD City
- Crow Country
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- Evil Wizard
- F1® 24
- FRONT MISSION 2: Remake
- Galacticare
- The Glass Staircase
- Gordian Quest
- Hauntii
- Imagine Earth
- INDIKA
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game
- Morbid: The Lords of Ire
- MotoGP™24
- My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution
- PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs
- Paper Trail
- The Quintessential Quintuplets – Five Memories Spent With You
- The Quintessential Quintuplets – Memories of a Quintessential Summer
- Sclash
- Sea of Thieves
- Shave & Stuff
- STRIDE: Fates
- System Shock
- Truck Simulator Cargo Driver 2024 – USA
- Trust No One
- Who’s Your Daddy?!
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- WW2 Rebuilder
- XDefiant