Metal Gear Solid Delta Release Date Window Possibly Delayed – Rumor

Rumor has it that the release date window for Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, Delta: Snake Eater, has been delayed. The game was announced at May 2023’s PlayStation Showcase, with Sony later listing it among games scheduled for release in 2024. However, that may no longer be the case as a known leaker claims Delta: Snake Eater seems to have been pushed into 2025.

The aforementioned report comes from trusty Dealabs user billbil-kun, although they cautioned that they they’re still trying to get a second source to confirm this. That said, billbil-kun’s reports have yet to be wrong so we’ll be surprised if MGS Delta ends up releasing in 2024.

Billbil-kun seems confident that Konami will announce a release date or a release window by early June, which is when Summer Game Fest 2024 kicks off. According to them, Konami will open up pre-orders right after showcasing MGS Delta. The standard edition will cost $70, and there will be a Collector’s Edition priced at $199.99. Billbil-kun was not able to confirm the contents of the Collector’s Edition.

Summer Game Fest will take place on Friday, June 7, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.