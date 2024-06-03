Kingdom Hearts 4 Fans Get Disappointing News for the Summer

Fans have received a disappointing update for Kingdom Hearts 4 from none other than Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley. The game, which Square Enix was forced to announce early, won’t be at the upcoming event.

Keighley said in a recent Twitch Q&A (thanks, ResetEra) that he often gets quizzed about Kingdom Hearts 4, and that those who think the game will be showcased at the event are “setting themselves up for failure.” He added that if fans still want to continue hoping then that’s on them.

Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced in 2022 after the game was outed by the infamous GeForce Now internal database leak, which ended up being entirely accurate despite some devs initially denying it. Creator Tetsuya Nomura warned at the time that any further news and updates will take time as Square Enix was forced to confirm Kingdom Hearts 4’s existence, and the developers aren’t quite ready to share anything else.

In April 2024, a known leaker claimed that Kingdom Hearts 4 will release sometime in 2025, leading many to believe that we’ll see something at the Summer Game Fest. However, Keighley just put a damper on those speculations, so fans will have to wait some more.