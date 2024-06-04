Destiny 2 Server Issues Spoil Launch of The Final Shape Expansion

Server issues have spoiled the launch of the Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion today. Many players are not able to access the game at all since the DLC’s launch a few hours ago; they are getting an error message stating the servers are unavailable and to try again later.

Destiny 2 servers are down on all platforms

Destiny 2 players are reporting that the servers are down on all platforms. The Help forums on the game’s official reports have threads from players on Xbox, PC, and PS5, with many others making complaints on the most recent Twitter posts. The most common error message reads “Attention. Destiny 2 servers are not available. Dismiss this message to try again. For more information, visit help.bungie.net.”

Other players are getting a slightly different error message after being placed in a seemingly neverending queue. This message is usually seen when at the launch of most of the game’s expansions as the servers fail to cope with the number of players trying to log back into the game. It reads “One Moment Please… Due to increased traffic, login services to Destiny 2 are currently being throttled. Please stay on this screen until login services stabilize and you are logged into Destiny 2.”

Bungie’s website currently displays a Service Alert stating the team is “actively investigating issues affecting players’ ability to sign in to Destiny 2.” Until a solution is found, “players may experience disconnects or be unable to sign in.” Updates will be provided on the BungieHelp Twitter profile, with the most recent post stating that background maintenance has been extended. The next update announcement is expected at around 2 PM PT.

When players can access the Destiny 2 expansion and no server issues remain, The Final Shape will conclude the Light & Darkness Saga that has spanned ten years. Guardians will face their ultimate foe, Witness, to stop his twisted designs for the fate of the universe. Before this, they’ll enter the Traveler and a brand new location known as The Pale Heart. The Prismatic subclass will offer new powers forged from Light and Darkness energies. More content is set to follow over the coming days.