Monolith’s Wonder Woman Game in Development Trouble – Report

Monolith Productions’ Wonder Woman game might be a long way from release, if a new report is anything to go by. The title, which was first announced in December 2021, is reportedly going through development troubles — something fans have come to expect from publisher WB Games.

Wonder Woman is a single-player game

The aforementioned report comes from Kinda Funny Games’ Greg Miller. Discussing the upcoming Summer Game Fest during an episode of Kinda Funny Gamescast, the team was speculating what we’ll see at the event. At one point, Wonder Woman was brought up, in response to which Miller said that he heard from an insider that the project was in development trouble. He doesn’t think we’ll see it anytime soon.

We haven’t seen or heard anything about Wonder Woman since its announcement. However, WB Games did break silence in November 2023 to confirm that it won’t be a live service experience. A job advert gave birth to speculations that Wonder Woman will follow the footsteps of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but WB Games insists that it won’t.

“Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open-world,” WB Games said at the time. “This third person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe, while also featuring the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service.”