Octopath Traveler Rated for PS5 & PS4, Release Date Could Be Soon

Octopath Traveler has been rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan. The game has never been available on PlayStation consoles despite its sequel, Octopath Traveler II, being released on PS5 and PS4 on day one alongside Nintendo Switch and PC. At the same time, the ratings also suggested the aforementioned sequel could be about to appear on Xbox consoles.

The new rating from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, as spotted by Gematsu, suggests that the PS5 and PS4 release date could be soon. The game is currently available on several other platforms, starting with Nintendo Switch in 2018. Octopath Traveler was then released on PC in 2019, Google Stadia in 2020, and Xbox One in 2021.

A rating also appeared for Octopath Traveler II on Xbox Series X|S. Anonymous sources told eXputer that the sequel would arrive on Xbox consoles later this month and would be a day-one Xbox Game Pass game. If this is true, an announcement is likely to be made during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. PlayStation fans are hoping that Octopath Traveler will arrive on PS5 and PS4 around the same time.

Octopath Traveler is a HD-2D RPG that takes place in the world of Orsterra, which was created by 13 deities before being passed on. Players assume the roles of eight playable characters who have their own adventures to experience across four chapters. Once the stories are all completed, the heroes unite to take on a shared foe.

Each hero starts in different areas of Orsterra and has distinctive classes, abilities, skills, and talents to use in turn-based battles. Taking on side quests and making decisions can also shape the storyline of those characters.