Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC Reveal Teased by Remedy for Summer Game Fest 2024

Remedy has made a strong hint it will reveal the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC expansion at this week’s Summer Game Fest 2024.

Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC aiming for Summer Games Fest debut

Remedy teased a reveal on social media with a Dark Triangle Coffee advertisement.

Dark Triangle Coffee. Just coffee, nothing else. Have a sip at Night Springs' One and Only Coffee World.



Join the percolation on June 7th… in Night Springs.#NightSprings pic.twitter.com/qzXEwVxDWB — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) June 4, 2024

The first of two paid expansions, Alan Wake 2 Night Springs, will feature the game’s fictional in-universe show Night Springs as a major story aspect. The official synopsis confirmed this.

Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs.

Play as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional TV -show set in the world of Alan Wake.

Night Springs is a homage to the classic sci-fi show The Twilight Zone. It is just one of many nods to surreal and spooky television and movies in the series.

In addition, the second expansion is titled The Lake House and is set to appear at a later date.

Despite struggling to turn a profit, Alan Wake 2 is still Remedy’s fastest-selling game to date. A lack of physical release and a PC launch locked away on the Epic Games Store is thought to have hurt its reach.