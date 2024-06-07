New World Aeternum PS5 Version Leaked on PlayStation Store

A PS5 version of Amazon’s open-world MMORPG New World Aeternum has been leaked on the PlayStation Store. A sponsored advert for the game appeared briefly on the console’s PS Store for some players before it was swiftly removed. The game’s official announcement is expected tonight although some players are hoping the game will be stealth-dropped later.

New World Aeternum PS5 announcement expected at Summer Game Fest

The announcement of the PS5 version of the game is expected to be made during tonight’s Summer Game Fest show, which will be shown at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on YouTube and Twitch. The New World Twitter account has been teasing an announcement all week, although many believed this to just be a big update on PC prior to the leak.

The advert was noticed on the PS5 PS Store by Reddit user OMG_R3A11Y, although it disappeared from the console soon afterward. New World Aeternum is currently only available on PC although sources have told Insider Gaming that it will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in October. When the game first entered development, Amazon Game Studios didn’t consider console platforms because it was focusing on “pushing graphics as far as we can,” although it seems like that has now changed.

New World Aeternum is set on the titular hostile and cursed island of Aeternum. Players assume the role of the Sole Survivor, who is washed up on the island’s shore after a shipwreck. The aim is to become a powerful hero who forges a new life on the island, completing quests, gathering supplies, and defeating The Corrupted and other players along the way. Players can either forge their journey alone or join one of three factions — the Covenant, Marauders, or Syndicate — that control the towns and territories.

The game currently has a variety of game modes for varying numbers of players. Expeditions offer dungeon experiences for groups of five players where there are foes to encounter, mysteries to uncover and loot to find. Elsewhere there are 3v3 PvP arenas for smaller groups. Larger teams of 20 players can take part in Outpost Rush where two factions compete for control of fortifications and resources.

The biggest modes feature teams of 50 players. The first is Invasions where teams co-operate to take down waves of monsters. The second is War mode, where two teams of attackers and defenders take part in siege warfare.