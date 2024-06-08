Valorant heads to PS5 in 2024 With Limited Beta Set for Next Week

Riot Games has announced that its free-to-play 5v5 tactical first-person shooter Valorant is coming to PS5. What’s more, a limited beta is set to begin on June 14, 2024.

Valorant became a hit when it launched on PC in June 2020, and many console players have long been eager to play it.

The announcement came with a set of trailers showcasing the game, its community, and the making of the console version.

Valorant PS5 trailers

Blend your style and experience on a global, competitive stage in Valorant. You have 13 rounds to attack and defend your side using sharp gunplay and tactical abilities. And, with one life per-round, you’ll need to think faster than your opponent if you want to survive. Take on foes across Competitive and Unranked modes as well as Deathmatch and Spike Rush.

Creativity is your greatest weapon.

More than guns and bullets. In Valorant, you’ll choose an Agent armed with adaptive, swift, and lethal abilities that create opportunities to let your gunplay shine. No two Agents play alike, just as no two highlight reels will look the same.

Fight around the world.

Each map in Valorant on PS5 is a playground to showcase your creative thinking. It is purpose-built for team strategies, spectacular plays, and clutch moments. Make the play others will imitate for years to come.