Black Myth: Wukong Is a Limited-Time PS5 Exclusive But Not for the Reason You Think

Game Science recently released a new trailer for its action RPG Black Myth: Wukong, which curiously only listed PS5 as a release platform among consoles. Some folks were quick to accuse Sony of “moneyhatting” the game, prompting a clarification from the developer.

Xbox Series S blacked for Black Myth: Wukong’s unintentional PS5 exclusivity

PS5 and PC players will be able to get their hands on Black Myth: Wukong on August 20, 2024. Xbox Series X|S players will have to wait indefinitely because optimization is taking time.

“We are currently optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version to meet our quality standards, so it won’t release simultaneously with the other platforms,” Game Science wrote. “We apologize for the delay and aim to minimize the wait for Xbox users. We will announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards.”

Although Game Science hasn’t said anything further, Xbox Series S is widely blamed as the culprit behind the delay. A large number of developers have publicly complained that the inferior console often holds development back since Microsoft mandates studios to accomodate both the Series X and S.

Elsewhere, Game Science confirmed that Black Myth: Wukong won’t have physical discs at launch due to logistical challenges.