Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Scope Held Back by Xbox Series S – Report

A new report claims that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2‘s scope was limited because of Xbox Series S specs. Developer Warhorse Studios recently held a presentation as part of the Game Access event taking place in Czech Republic, where producer Martin Klima allegedly confirmed the news.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn’t the only game held back by Xbox Series S

According to Czech website Zing.cs (via Wccftech), which was in attendance when Warhorse held its presentation, Klima said that the studio’s goal was to make KCD2 25% bigger than the original as that’s what the Xbox Series S could afford.

Microsoft mandates developers to release games on both the Xbox Series X and S, putting developers in a difficult position, many of whom have previously spoken out against the inferior console.

Klima also confirmed that KCD2 will run at 4K / 30 FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. On the Series S, it’ll run at 1440p / 30 FPS. Klima apparently said that the game is already stable while running above 30 FPS, and that optimization is going well.

It has been recently reported that a number of devs are questioning releasing their games on the Xbox Series X|S as the consoles aren’t shifting enough units.