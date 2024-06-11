Metal Gear Solid Delta Collector’s Edition Revealed with Pre-Orders Up Now

A Metal Gear Solid Delta Collector’s Edition has been revealed alongside regular physical versions of the MGS 3 remake from Konami.

A Tactical Edition brings the game to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on a physical disc. Tactical and Collector’s Editions will be available at launch.

At present, there’s still no release date for the game, but it had been rumored to drop in 2024. Europe and the UK will receive a Deluxe Edition featuring different goodies.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Collector’s Edition details

Collector’s Edition: US

The day one “Tactical Edition” of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Miniature terrarium based on the iconic opening scene of Virtuous Mission where Naked Snake must recover his backpack snagged on a tree branch. Includes miniature Naked Snake figurine and tree stump with hanging bag.

A recreation of the fake identification badge Naked Snake uses to break into Groznyj Grad Northeast as a scientist.

High-quality stitched patch showing membership in the legendary FOX UNIT.

Unique rubber patch commemorating Naked Snake’s historic HALO parachute jump.

Beautiful retro-style metal game case utilizing original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater artwork.

Tactical Edition

The retail release of the day one “Tactical Edition” of the game contains the full game plus additional unique digital items that will be announced at a later date.