PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning June 17, 2024

The week of June 17, 2024, is quieter than usual as the list of new PS5 and PS4 games only includes indie games despite the recent excitement of Summer Game Fest. The highlight will be Still Wakes The Deep from The Chinese Room, developer of Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of June 17 to 23, 2024.

PS5 Games

Cazzarion: Flak Battle (June 17)

Gallery of Things: Reveries (June 17)

Horror Tales: The Beggar (June 17)

I Love Finding Cats & Pups (June 17)

So Much Stuff 3: Odds & Ends (June 17)

Still Wakes The Deep (June 18)

Tarzan VR (June 18)

Glyphs of Gitzan (June 19)

Poopy Time (June 19)

Everafter Falls (June 20)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Quest of Memories (June 20)

Primal Survivors (June 20)

Rusted Moss (June 20)

Whacking Hell! (June 20)

Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship – Remastered (June 20)

Frog Jumper (June 21)

Glowface (June 21)

The Ouroboros King (June 21)

Stellar Interface (June 21)

Times & Galaxy (June 21)

The Boys Escape (June 22)

PS4 Games

Horror Tales: The Beggar (June 17)

#BLUD (June 18)

Space Planet Invader – Cosmic Power (June 18)

Beneath the earth – Backrooms (June 19)

Glyphs of Gitzan (June 19)

Poopy Time (June 19)

Everafter Falls (June 20)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Quest of Memories (June 20)

Primal Survivors (June 20)

Whacking Hell! (June 20)

Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship – Remastered (June 20)

Glowface (June 21)

The Ouroboros King (June 21)

Stellar Interface (June 21)

Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business (June 21)

Urban Skater – Skateboard Delivery City Challenge (June 21)

The Boys Escape (June 22)

A total of 21 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 17 titles. Still Wakes the Deep is a horror game set on an oil rig in the North Sea where supernatural forces are terrorizing the crew.

The highlight for PS4 players will be #BLUD, a dungeon crawler that combines action RPGs and hyperkinetic 90s cartoons. Elsewhere, there is a new offering for PSVR 2 players but it’s a “take it or leave it” week; Tarzan VR puts players in the titular role as he swings, climbs, and battles his way to become Lord of the Jungle.