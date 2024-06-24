Ico TV/Movie Adaptation Reportedly Pitched to Sony

Rumor has it that a TV/movie adaptation of PS2’s Ico was recently pitched to Sony, but it’s unclear if something ever came out of it. PlayStation Productions — the team responsible for giving PlayStation IPs the Hollywood treatment — was reportedly seeking a pitch for Ico.

A movie based on PS2’s Ico was previously considered

The aforementioned rumor comes from EasyAllies podcast’s Michael Huber, who mentioned on a recent episode that his “friend” pitched an Ico movie or TV adaptation to Sony because it was “on the list of games they wanted treatments for.”

This isn’t the first time an Ico adaptation has been considered. Back in 2010, Misher Films — the company tasked to make a movie based on Shadow of the Colossus — said that it may make an Ico movie if its then endeavour was successful. However, nothing came out of it and Shadow of the Colossus movie never saw the light of day either.

If Huber’s information is correct, then it looks like Sony hasn’t given up on Ico just yet.

Ico is widely regarded as one of the best PlayStation games of all time. Its developer, Japan Studio, was disbanded in 2021. Ico’s director Fumito Ueda left Sony in 2011 and founded his own studio, GenDesign.