Bend Studio Seemingly Fed Up With Days Gone 2 Discourse

Bend Studio staffers seem to have had enough of the chatter surrounding the non-existent Days Gone 2. The original release has garnered a cult following, and ever since its developers revealed that Sony turned down the pitch for a sequel, neither fans nor the game’s former devs seem to be able to let go of it.

Days Gone director John Garvin, who was let go by Sony, and co-director Jeff Ross continue to tweet about the sequel(s) that never came to be from time to time. The duo are evidently unhappy with Sony’s handling of the original and its refusal to greenlight a sequel, with Garvin stating that he’d jump to make another Days Gone if given the opportunity.

In a separate tweet, Garvin said that he planned a Days Gone trilogy.

Dude, never say never… management at Sony could have a change of heart and bring me and @JakeRocket back into the fold to do a sequel … I’m not holding my breath … though I gotta say, I had a full outline for the sequel, and world map that expanded the game, all done https://t.co/qVLMXgxz9E — John Garvin (@John_Garvin) June 24, 2024

I can’t speak for @JakeRocket but sure … as you all know, I wrote a cliffhanger into the ending of #daysgone with the full intention of there being a trilogy (NOT just a sequel) I talk about it here https://t.co/RPgkXfHMWb https://t.co/5q5JO69Iua — John Garvin (@John_Garvin) June 24, 2024

TBH I wasn’t there when DG2 got shot down … I worked in the sequel for weeks, I have a script, outline, map, concept art. After I was let go, I know @JakeRocket worked on a different pitch with a different writer / creative director … so tour have to ask him https://t.co/hNpTj4JuYT — John Garvin (@John_Garvin) June 24, 2024

All of this seems to have vexed Bend Studio community manager Kevin McAllister, who said that it’s time for everyone to move on.

I apologize to our Days Gone community for continuously getting fed false hope and poor information by people looking for likes. It’s not fair to you all.



We are currently working on a new IP, and when we have actual news to share it will come from our studio. — Kevin McAllister (@vikingdad278) June 27, 2024

All these type of headlines originate from previous developers, which puts us in a bad position. Like I said, people need likes. Time to move on. — Kevin McAllister (@vikingdad278) June 27, 2024

It’s frankly hard to blame McAllister for appearing frustrated here. The recurring Days Gone tweets are as annoying as recurring Bloodborne rumors at this point, and it doesn’t help that fans won’t quit clogging Bend Studio’s timeline with demands for a sequel despite it being Sony’s decision.