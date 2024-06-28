Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Release Date Delayed to Avoid Life Is Strange

Don’t Nod has delayed the release date of its upcoming narrative adventure Lost Records: Bloom & Rage to avoid the release of the next installment of Life is Strange. Life is Strange: Double Exposure is set to be released on October 29, 2024, and Lost Records’ new release date window will avoid this completely.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will now be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in early 2025, after the developer performed an “in-depth assessment of recent trends and developments in the industry.” The game will be released in two parts, with the second part to follow a month later. This means it is now avoiding its previously announced late 2024 release date window.

Don’t Nod’s CEO Oskar Guilbert said: “We know that many of our fans are eagerly awaiting this game, just as they are the recently announced next installment of Life is Strange. Let’s give both titles the space they need to be enjoyed by our players within the large community we have built. We firmly believe that the wait for Bloom & Rage will be worth it. We look forward to sharing this new adventure, which we hope will become another memorable chapter in the DON’T NOD universe.”

Bloom & Rage will be the first game in Don’t Nod’s new Lost Records universe. The game is set in the fictional town of Velvet Cove during the summer of 1995. Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat are four high school friends spending the summer together. Players assume the role of Swann, who films her friends through her camcorder.

However, a downward spiral leads to an unexplained event that changes all of their lives. They promise to never speak or see each other again until, 27 years later, fate forces them back together to confront these dark secrets. Players will get to shape the course of the storyline in 1995 and 2022.