PlayStation’s Housemarque Working on AAA Action Game

PlayStation Studio Housemarque is working on a AAA action game featuring boss fights, if an official job ad is anything to go by. The Returnal developer sought a senior game designer in an ad published just two days ago, suggesting that it’s actively recruiting for the project.

What we know about Housemarque’s new game

Housemarque hasn’t officially said anything about its next project, but we know that the studio was bulking up for it as far back as May 2023, when it was revealed that Housemarque had boosted its work force to 110 employees and counting. Housemarque is also one of the PlayStation Studios that weren’t impacted by February’s mass PlayStation layoffs.

“At Housemarque you will be responsible for designing, prototyping, and implementing enemies for a AAA action game from inception to the finished, fully-fledged opponents for the player to overcome,” the LinkedIn ad reads. One of the job requirements is “passion for enemy and boss design,” and the goal is to ensure “combat encounters are as exciting, innovative. and creative as possible.”

Housemarque has previously said that its next game won’t be Returnal 2, but that it has plenty of ideas from Returnal’s development that it wants to use in its next game.