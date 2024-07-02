Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Release Date Confirmed for PS5

Capcom‘s Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster has a confirmed release date, and both a digital and physical edition are planned.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will hit PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on September 19, 2024, in digital form. A physical release will arrive sometime in November 2024. A Digital Deluxe edition will bring a horde of costumes and background music options based on classic Capcom franchises such as Resident Evil, Mega Man, and Street Fighter.

The updated version of the 2006 classic features improved visuals, controls, and an autosave function.

If you pre-order the game, you’ll earn yourself a classic 2006 Frank West costume. Just in case the new version doesn’t do it for you.

Check out the new trailer and details of the changes in the remaster below.

Say cheese! Everyone’s favorite zombie-hunting photojournalist, Frank West, is back in action with the beautifully remastered Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Reanimated from the ground up with Capcom’s RE ENGINE, this is the definitive remaster of the 2006 classic Dead Rising. The original delivered a fresh take on the zombie genre with incredible action, over-the-top combat, hordes of weapon choices, wacky costumes (trust us, they’re even wackier this time around), and a comedic yet compelling storyline.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster introduces freelance photojournalist Frank West as he ventures to Willamette, Colorado, after overhearing something going on in town. Frank soon finds out he is in the middle of a zombie takeover and has 72 hours to uncover the truth about this outbreak!

Key Features