PS3 Losing 3 Multiplayer Games Soon, Last Chance to Earn Trophies

The PS3 and Xbox 360 are set to lose three multiplayer games by November, leaving players four months to mop up online trophies and achievements. The games in question are Battlefield 3, 4, and Hardline, which still have a sizeable player base on the retro consoles.

Publisher Electronic Arts announced this morning that PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the aforementioned Battlefield games will first be de-listed from their respective storefronts on Wednesday, July 31. After this date, players can neither purchase the games nor any DLC or add-on content associated with them.

On November 7, online servers for all three Battlefield games will be shut down on the PS3 and Xbox 360 specifically. PC servers will remain live. Server closures will not impact Battlefield 4 and Hardline on the PS4 and Xbox One.

PS3 players will still be able to play the single-player campaigns if they purchase the games on disc or buy them digitally before July 31.

EA doesn’t have any other planned shutdowns that we don’t already know of. Just a reminder for FIFA 22 players: the game’s online services and features will be sunset across all platforms on November 4, 2024.