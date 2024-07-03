The First Descendant Players Getting Compensated for Launch Issues

The First Descendant players, including those on the PS5 and PS4, are being compensated with rewards for the game’s launch issues. Nexon‘s free-to-play looter shooter just released, and is already one of the most popular games on PlayStation and Steam this week.

The First Descendant PS5, PS4 compensation details and how to claim rewards

Over on its website, Nexon issued an apology for the woes, and pledged to improve online services. As a “token of apology,” the publisher is offering the following freebies to all players:

Gold Gain Boost +30% (Duration 3 days)

Kyper Shard Gain Boost +30% (Duration 3 days)

Descendant EXP Gain Boost +30% (Duration 3 days)

Weapon Mastery EXP Gain Boost +30% (Duration 3 days)

2 x Matte Red Paints

All of these rewards will be delivered to players’ in-game mailboxes. Anyone who logs in by 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday, July 7, 2024 will be entitled to receive compensation. Make sure to go into your inbox and actually claim the rewards because the mail will expire after this date. Receiving the mail and letting it sit until after expiration won’t help.

Nexon added that boost items will become active immediately after players claim them from their mailbox.