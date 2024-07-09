PlayStation Store Update Worldwide July 9, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
July’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
PS4 & PS5 Games
- AeonX
- APPLESNATCH!
- Arcade Archives NINJA EMAKI
- Auto Empire: Dealer Car Simulator
- BACKROOMS BROTHERHOOD PS4 & PS5
- Border Police: Contraband Simulator 2024
- Bouncy Chicken
- Caretaker
- Cazzarion: Mosquito Hunt
- Creature Lab
- Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero
- Dracula VS Monsters
- Elemental Cube
- Fate Seeker II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak
- Let’s Journey
- Lifeless Moon
- Mother’s Day Journey
- Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master
- Offroad Mechanic Simulator
- Overdrive Blaster
- Parkitect: Deluxe Edition
- Perfect Ninja Painter
- Pixicharm – Tiny Speedster
- RACING BROS: MAFIAS REVENGE
- Rescue Team 911 Simulator – Ambulance, Police, Firefighter
- Rooftop Rascal: The Alley Cat
- Scholar’s Mate
- Spin Rhythm XD
- The Street 10 VR
- Summer Games Beach Volley
- Supermarket Manager Simulator Empire 2024
- Supermarket Simulator Manager
- Willy’s Wonderland – The Game
- Zenless Zone Zero