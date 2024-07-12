Free Apple TV+ Offer Returns to PS5, PS4

Sony is once again offering PS5 and PS4 players an Apple TV+ subscription for free. This time, the offer is for a three-month subscription, and can be availed anytime between now and September 22, 2024.

How to redeem free Apple TV+ offer on PS5 and PS4

New users will first need to create an Apple ID and PSN account. Existing users simply need to go to the Apple TV app on their respective consoles (video section on PS4 and Media Home on PS5), download the app and follow on-screen instructions, then simply sign in.

As for who can redeem this offer, Sony says that new users and “qualified returning Apple TV+ subscribers” are eligible. We have no idea what “qualified” means here and, as usual, Sony hasn’t said what it means either.

Do note that the offer is limited to PS5 and PS4 consoles. You won’t be able to carry your free trial over to any other device. You’ll also want to turn off automatic renewal for your subscription if you don’t wish to continue past three months. This can be done at any time during the free trial and won’t impact your existing offer.

Head over to PlayStation.com for a full list of participating countries.