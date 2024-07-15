BioShock 4 In-Development Screenshot Allegedly Leaked

A screenshot purportedly from an early in-development build of BioShock 4 (official title unconfirmed) has been leaked online. Allegedly taken from a 2021 demo build, the screenshot was published by folks over at MP1st, who claim that it came from a 2K Visual Effects Artist.

What the leaked BioShock 4 screenshot tells us about the game

We want to avoid a copyright strike so we’re not going to embed the screenshot here, but you can find it hosted on Imgur (via MP1st). The image, which is still up at the time of this writing, shows what appears to be some kind of a lighthouse. The player is standing in front of the structure, wielding a Ricochet Shotgun.

For those not familiar with the BioShock series, lighthouses are a recurring iconic visual in the franchise.

Looking closely at the bottom right of the screen (word of advice: boost your brightness), the UI appears to show that players can carry up to three weapons at a time. On the left side, we can see what looks like icons for various abilities. On the top left of the screen is a health bar and a green bar that appears to be tied to the hourglass (meaning, whatever it is, it probably depletes).

MP1st has said that it will not disclose the identity of the individual that this screenshot came from, so we can’t comment on its authenticity. That said, the image mentions something called “Parkside,” which is a code name Jason Schreier first mentioned in 2019 in his report about a new BioShock game.