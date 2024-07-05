BioShock Fans Finally Get Some News After Lengthy Silence

BioShock fans have finally received a small BioShock 4 update (or whatever the next game is called) after a lengthy silence. It was in 2019 that 2K announced the establishment of new studio, Cloud Chamber, to take the series forward. And it looks like the developer is finally ramping up production.

BioShock 4 dev team is bulking up

As spotted by folks at Wccftech, Cloud Chamber has opened up a large number of job vacancies. Over on LinkedIn, senior cinematic designer Jeff Spoonhower stated that the vacancies are specifically for the BioShock team.

“The BioShock team at 2K Cloud Chamber is ramping up!” Spoonhower wrote. “We have many positions open across a variety of disciplines including art, animation, engineering, design, narrative, and production. We are working on a really awesome project, and our studio is remote-friendly.”

There are 30 job opportunities available, including critical roles like senior writer, executive producer, and producer.

While this is great news for those worried about the project, given the number of vacancies and nature of the roles, it looks like BioShock 4 has either yet to enter production or is in very early stages of development. We won’t be surprised if the game releases on the PS6.