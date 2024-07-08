BioShock 1, The Darkness Fans Excited as Unannounced 2K Remake Leaks

BioShock 1 and The Darkness fans are getting their hopes up after the discovery of an unannounced 2K remake in the works. The revelation comes from the LinkedIn profile of Brett Shupe, a motion capture animator at 2K.

As spotted by MP1st over the weekend, Shupe’s now-edited profile mentioned that he’s worked on an upcoming Mafia game, the new BioShock game, a canceled Supermassive Games project code named Erebus, a new 2K sports title as well as an unannounced non-sports title, and last but not least, “an upcoming unannounced remake.”

That last bit above has generated quite a bit of excitement. Fans are speculating that the original BioShock is possibly being remade from the ground up to drum up interest in the series ahead of BioShock 4. The infamous (and accurate) Nvidia leak did mention a BioShock remaster, and fans believe that 2K may have switched to a remake considering we already have a 2016 collection of the BioShock trilogy.

However, there’s some hope that a remake of The Darkness is in the works as Nightdive CEO has previously hinted at bringing the game back to life. Some folks are even rooting for Spec Ops: The Line!

Noticing all the chatter, Shupe edited his profile and scrubbed any mention of the canceled Supermassive Games project as well as the unannounced remake. However, screenshots of his profile are already making rounds.