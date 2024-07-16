Amazon Prime Day 2024: Greatness Awaits, Gamers

You’ll probably find it easier to defeat Orphan of Kos from Bloodborne than to find good deals on gaming products, most of the time. But not today, gamers! Amazon Prime Day 2024 is live!
During this event, you’ll find all kinds of games and gaming products at a discount. So make use of this opportunity to give your gaming setup a cool upgrade! You can find everything from gaming controllers to OLED TVs. These deals are only here for the two-day event, but we’ll help you stay in the know with the best ones. Our experts will be going through hundreds of products to curate a list of the best.
Greatness awaits, gamers.
What Exactly is Amazon Prime Day
Best Prime Day Deals on Gaming Peripherals
Amazon Prime Day is a once-a-year sales event where thousands of products, from kitchen supplies to big 4K TVs, go on sale. It’s a global event that runs for 48-hours and is exclusive to Prime members.
When it started back in 2015, it was a one-day event, but due to its popularity, Amazon extended the duration to become a two-day event by 2019. Millions of products were sold during each event, and the number has grown immensely since.
During this event, a lot of gaming-related products will be put on sale, too. So, if you’re in need of a new gaming controller or looking to buy PlayStation games at a discounted price, here’s your chance.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day is being held on Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17.
Can I Get Deals Without Being a Prime Member?
No, the Prime Day event is specifically for Amazon’s Prime members. If you want to take part in the event, you have to purchase their subscription. We highly recommend you buy it because it not only grants you access to events like these but it also comes with a lot of other perks. We will talk more about this in detail below.
What do I get With Prime Membership?
The Prime membership comes with some incredible perks that you can utilize even for your everyday activities.
Exclusive Events
Just like Prime Day, you will have access to every event that Amazon puts out. To make it more worth the price, you will also get the opportunity to get your hands on Invite-only deals. More details on this are below.
Convenient Delivery
With Prime, you get to choose between same-day, one-day, or two-day delivery for all your items on the checkout page. So, if you want your items to be delivered really fast, this is a great perk. Bear in mind that all these options are subject to item availability.
Grocery Discounts
Amazon offers up to a 10% discount on hundreds of grocery items via Amazon Fresh. You can get your daily groceries delivered to your door, all while saving up to 10%
Amazon Day Delivery Discounts
Amazon Day is an option to choose any one specific day of the week to get all your items delivered to you. This way, you won’t have to worry about packages being delivered when you’re not at home. So, if you know you’ll be at home on a weekend or any other day, you just need to pick that specific day and all your packages will be delivered together.
Prime Reading
If you’re a book enthusiast, you’ll be able to borrow hundreds of books on Amazon to read at no extra cost. Once you’ve read the book, you can return it and borrow a new one.
Prime Video
This is where you’ll find a massive library of movies and shows from across the world. You’ll even have access to some of Amazon’s original shows the moment they get released.
Grubhub+
With Grubhub+, you’ll be able to get your food delivered to you for free. Plus, with lower service fees and exclusive coupons, you’ll save a lot of money there, too.
Best Prime Day Deals for Gaming 2024
Games
If you like buying physical discs for games, this Prime Day is a great time to collect your favs.
Octopath Traveler II
List Price: $59.99 | Sale Price: $29.99 | -50% Discount
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
List Price: $69.99 | Sale Price: $54.99 | -21% Discount
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
List Price: $49.99 | Sale Price: $23.70 | -53% Discount
Gaming Headsets
Obviously, gaming headsets are a major part of the gaming experience, so it’s nice when you can pick up the top brands during Prime Day.
SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset
List Price: $149.99 | Sale Price: $39.99 | -33% Discount
Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset
List Price: $299.99 | Sale Price: $198.99 | -34% Discount
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling
List Price: $349.99 | Sale Price: $198.99 | -43% Discount
TVs and Monitors
One of the major features of the PS5 is that you can play games at 4K 60fps. With current-gen games looking better than ever, it would be a sacrilege not to play them on a 4K display. 4k displays, in general, are very expensive, so events like these are a great opportunity to get your hands on one of them at lower prices.
SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED 4K Quantum HDR+
List Price: $3297.99| Sale Price: $2597.99 | -21% Discount
LG G3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K
List Price: $2796.99 | Sale Price: $1846.99 | -34% Discount
SAMSUNG 48-Inch Class OLED 4K S9
List Price: $1597.99 | Sale Price: $1197.99 | -25% Discount
Hard Drives and SSDs
PS5 has the option to install additional SSDs if you need the space (you do). The process is pretty simple and takes 10 minutes. Out of the box, the PS5 has about 825 GB of usable storage space, which honestly isn’t enough with games coming in well over 100GB these days. If you, like us, have difficulties deleting your old games because you “may” play them again soon, check out these deals.
WD_BLACK 2TB SSD Officially Licensed for PS5 Consoles
List Price: $229.99 | Sale Price: $169.47 | -26% Discount
SAMSUNG 990 PRO w/ Heatsink SSD 2TB (PS5 Compatible)
List Price: $264.99 | Sale Price: $149.99 | -43% Discount
Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 SSD (Optimized for PS5)
List Price: $169.99 | Sale Price: $199.99 | -15% Discount
Shopping Tips and Tricks for Prime Day 2024
Sign up for the Prime Insider Newsletter
Sign up for promotional newsletters from Amazon. When there are any special offers and discounts, Amazon will send you an email letting you know to check out. If you’re fast enough, you’re going to get the best products before they run out of stock.
Create a Wishlist
Creating a wishlist is one of the easiest ways to stay ahead of the game. You get all your needed products in one place, making it easy to check all their prices at once.
Set Alerts
If you’ve turned off notifications for the Amazon app while installing it, this is a great time to turn it back on. Mobile notifications are generally the fastest way to learn about new products and promotions.
Use Alexa
You can set price alerts for the products you intend to buy with the help of Alexa. You can even ask her to summarize the best deals of the day in any particular category.
And the best tip of all — Bookmark this Article!
Throughout the event, we’ll be recommending some great deals that we know our readers will love. Bookmark this page and check back often for refreshed savings opportunities.