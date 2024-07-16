Amazon Prime Day 2024: Greatness Awaits, Gamers

During this event, you’ll find all kinds of games and gaming products at a discount. So make use of this opportunity to give your gaming setup a cool upgrade! You can find everything from gaming controllers to OLED TVs. These deals are only here for the two-day event, but we’ll help you stay in the know with the best ones. Our experts will be going through hundreds of products to curate a list of the best.

You’ll probably find it easier to defeat Orphan of Kos from Bloodborne than to find good deals on gaming products, most of the time. But not today, gamers! Amazon Prime Day 2024 is live!

What Exactly is Amazon Prime Day? Photo Credit: Getty Images Amazon Prime Day is a once-a-year sales event where thousands of products, from kitchen supplies to big 4K TVs, go on sale. It’s a global event that runs for 48-hours and is exclusive to Prime members. When it started back in 2015, it was a one-day event, but due to its popularity, Amazon extended the duration to become a two-day event by 2019. Millions of products were sold during each event, and the number has grown immensely since. During this event, a lot of gaming-related products will be put on sale, too. So, if you’re in need of a new gaming controller or looking to buy PlayStation games at a discounted price, here’s your chance.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? Photo Credit: Amazon Amazon Prime Day is being held on Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17.

Can I Get Deals Without Being a Prime Member? Photo Credit: Amazon No, the Prime Day event is specifically for Amazon's Prime members. If you want to take part in the event, you have to purchase their subscription.

What do I get With Prime Membership? Photo Credit: Getty Images The Prime membership comes with some incredible perks that you can utilize even for your everyday activities. Exclusive Events Just like Prime Day, you will have access to every event that Amazon puts out. To make it more worth the price, you will also get the opportunity to get your hands on Invite-only deals. More details on this are below. Convenient Delivery With Prime, you get to choose between same-day, one-day, or two-day delivery for all your items on the checkout page. So, if you want your items to be delivered really fast, this is a great perk. Bear in mind that all these options are subject to item availability. Grocery Discounts Amazon offers up to a 10% discount on hundreds of grocery items via Amazon Fresh. You can get your daily groceries delivered to your door, all while saving up to 10% Amazon Day Delivery Discounts Amazon Day is an option to choose any one specific day of the week to get all your items delivered to you. This way, you won’t have to worry about packages being delivered when you’re not at home. So, if you know you’ll be at home on a weekend or any other day, you just need to pick that specific day and all your packages will be delivered together. Prime Reading If you’re a book enthusiast, you’ll be able to borrow hundreds of books on Amazon to read at no extra cost. Once you’ve read the book, you can return it and borrow a new one. Prime Video This is where you’ll find a massive library of movies and shows from across the world. You’ll even have access to some of Amazon’s original shows the moment they get released. Grubhub+ With Grubhub+, you’ll be able to get your food delivered to you for free. Plus, with lower service fees and exclusive coupons, you’ll save a lot of money there, too.