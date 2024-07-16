PlayStation Store Update Worldwide July 16, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
July’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
PS4 & PS5 Games
- The 7th Guest
- Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition
- Anime Girls – MMA Tournament
- Anime Girls Basketball League
- Announced
- Anomaly Pools
- Arcade Archives TINKLE PIT
- Auto Empire: Dealer Car Simulator
- BioStorm
- The Boys Escape
- Busway Islands – Puzzle
- Cola Riders
- CORN GUARD
- Cubic Riders
- Cyberpunk City Tycoon
- Darkest Dungeon II
- Deathchron
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!
- Destination Paradise
- Disaster Band
- Distance: Console Edition PS4 & PS5
- Drift Racing Madness
- Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business
- Flock
- Hamster Playground
- Infinite Inside
- Jeanne d’Arc
- Just Find It 3 Collector’s Edition
- Let’s School
- Lion Simulator Survival: RPG Animal Battle
- No Brakez
- No Umbrellas Allowed
- OGRE TALE -鬼譚-
- Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III
- Pixicharm – Astral Escape
- Platform Twister – PS4 & PS5
- Prune & Milo
- RACING BROS: MAFIAS REVENGE
- Retaliate
- Roman Empire Farming
- Silverwood Bay: An Eleanor Grey Mystery
- Sky Climb
- Summoner PS2 Emulation (2000)
- Supermarket Simulator Manager
- Thief Simulator 2
- TimeMelters
- True Virus
- Wild West Tycoon
- Xtreme Club Racing