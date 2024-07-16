PlayStation Store Update Worldwide July 16, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

The 7th Guest

Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition

Anime Girls – MMA Tournament

Anime Girls Basketball League

Announced

Anomaly Pools

Arcade Archives TINKLE PIT

Auto Empire: Dealer Car Simulator

BioStorm

The Boys Escape

Busway Islands – Puzzle

Cola Riders

CORN GUARD

Cubic Riders

Cyberpunk City Tycoon

Darkest Dungeon II

Deathchron

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!

Destination Paradise

Disaster Band

Distance: Console Edition PS4 & PS5

Drift Racing Madness

Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business

Flock

Hamster Playground

Infinite Inside

Jeanne d’Arc

Just Find It 3 Collector’s Edition

Let’s School

Lion Simulator Survival: RPG Animal Battle

No Brakez

No Umbrellas Allowed

OGRE TALE -鬼譚-

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III

Pixicharm – Astral Escape

Platform Twister – PS4 & PS5

Prune & Milo

RACING BROS: MAFIAS REVENGE

Retaliate

Roman Empire Farming

Silverwood Bay: An Eleanor Grey Mystery

Sky Climb

Summoner PS2 Emulation (2000)

Supermarket Simulator Manager

Thief Simulator 2

TimeMelters

True Virus

Wild West Tycoon

Xtreme Club Racing

