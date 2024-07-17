EA Sports FC 25 Preview: New Rush Mode Provides Quick, High-Scoring Fun

PlayStation LifeStyle was able to go hands-on with an early build of EA Sports FC 25, which will be released on September 27, 2024.

The highlight of the experience was getting to play several matches in the new rush mode, which shrinks the pitch size and delivers five-on-five games. Thanks to the limited number of players on the field and the smaller size, it becomes a high-scoring game that features a ton of breakaways and goal opportunities. One small mistake can lead to a goal, resulting in a tense affair. In just an eight-minute match, I had a close 5-4 match. It’s really a brilliant blend between the previous Volta mode and the standard 11-on-11 play.

EA Sports FC 25’s rush will be a part of the standard kick-off mode, clubs, and Football Ultimate Team. There’ll also be a manager career that will have you play a series of five-on-five tournaments as you oversee a youth academy. For FUT, the rules will be the same, although players will be locked to their favorite player item as the five-on-five matches will see 10 players compete. It’s an interesting change that will give the mode its own flavor and is certainly a welcome addition to FUT.

I also got to play some regular matches, which is where the game’s new AI model really shines. Using real-world data, it now influences how the computer players act by assigning them player roles. This allows for more realistic team tactics overall, which will help each match feel unique rather than just exploiting the same AI flaws each time you’re up against the computer.

Some career mode changes were also announced. The biggest addition is integrating women’s football into the mode, as the top five women’s leagues have been added. This will allow players to have a full experience in both manager and player careers. Additionally, there are new live start points for the career mode, which will let players jump into the biggest storylines — such as mid-season transfers or managerial changes — rather than from the start of a season. These are great changes and give players more reasons to jump in.

EA Sports FC 25 Preview: Final Thoughts

After going hands-on with EA Sports FC 25, one thing is clear: this year looks extremely promising for football fans. The new rush mode is a total delight, offering a ton of fun in a quick, bite-sized package. New changes to the core gameplay and the career mode ensure that it’ll be better playing and feature more to do. I’m excited to play even more in September as it looks great.