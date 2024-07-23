PlayStation Store Update Worldwide July 23, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
July’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 2048 Boys
- Ancient Phantasma
- Arcade Archives FOOTBALL CHAMP
- Asphalt Legends Unite
- Auto Empire: Dealer Car Simulator
- Block Tower TD
- Busway Islands – Puzzle
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus
- CLeM
- CONSCRIPT
- Distance: Console Edition PS4 & PS5
- Donut Plus
- EA SPORTS™ College Football 25
- EMPTY SHELL
- ExoCross
- Exophobia
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Frogurai
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Learn to Play Vol. 4 – Happy Racer
- NeonLore
- Nobody Wants to Die
- Over Horizon X Steel Empire
- Pixicharm – Shurikoo Sprint
- Planet Divers
- PPA Pickleball Tour 2025
- RACING BROS: MAFIAS REVENGE
- Retro Revengers
- RPM – Road Punk Mayhem
- Samurai Katana Rampage: Stickman Saga
- SCHiM
- Sky Climb
- SNK VS. CAPCOM SVC CHAOS
- The Star Named EOS
- Supermarket Manager 2024
- Supermarket Simulator Manager
- Ultimate Fishing Supermarket Simulator 3D
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory
- Wild Island Quest
- YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! 2
- Zoo Park Story