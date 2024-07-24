Fortnite Players Hunting Down Those Using Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck

The addition of Elon Musk‘s Tesla Cybertruck in Fortnite hasn’t gone down well with the game’s own developers and some players. The Cybertruck is a free reward for those who complete the Summer Road Trip quest challenges, but folks who are using one are being targeted by players who aren’t necessarily fans of Musk.

Fornite’s addition of Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck comes amid political kerfuffle

Without delving too much into politics, Musk remains a polarizing figure due to his political leanings and contentious stances. Epic Games decided to add the Cybertruck to Fortnite at a time of political turbulence, which earned sharp rebuke from some of Fortnite’s own developers.

Also yeah, hard focus on sight — Kyle Wynn (@KyleTheWynner) July 22, 2024

Now, some players are banding together to target those using the Cybertruck, as IGN points out. It certainly helps that the vehicle’s design is such that it particularly stands out.

i propose a new fortnite rule: if you see someone in a cybertruck, you are now in a truce with everyone else in the lobby until they’re taken out. this repeats as many times as necessary until everyone that bought this stupid thing is gone. normal gameplay proceeds. https://t.co/jd93Jt11Ex — DAWNYAAAN ?? TEAM SEAFOAM (@dawnyaaan) July 22, 2024

i think the funniest part about the cybertruck in fortnite is, along with the psychological disadvantage of people going for you because you're using a cybertruck, it also has a gigantic windshield, making it one of the most genuinely pay-2-lose cosmetics ever added pic.twitter.com/mXnW6vq58y — Kaius (they/them) (@KaiuswithaK) June 22, 2024

This is the most united the fn community has been in months and it's over hating the cybertruck, even epic games employees hate it https://t.co/lD1nyPKIWN pic.twitter.com/ntoF7TARQP — Fionna (@Alterra_Corp_) July 22, 2024

The above are just a few of an abundance of such tweets. Opinions aren’t any better on gaming forums and sites like Reddit.

Epic Games hasn’t responded to the feedback and it’s unclear if there will be any repercussions for developers who spoke out against the freebie. One developer, who encouraged players to “destroy” the Cybertruck when they see one has since locked down their X profile.