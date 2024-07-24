Infamous, Sly 2 Voice Actor Sam Mowry Has Died

Voice actor Sam Mowry, who voiced Kessler in inFamous and Arpeggio in Sly 2: Band of Thieves, has passed away. Mowry, who was 64, died last Saturday due to cardiac arrest. His career spanned over 40 years, during which he lent his talents to video games, stage, and radio.

News of Mowry’s passing was shared by Oregon ArtsWatch (via ResetEra). He was known in Portland for his storied career, where he also played a large number of diverse onstage roles.

On the video game front, Mowry voiced Rhaast in League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra, numerous characters in DOTA 2 and DOTA Underlords, and Alexander in Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

According to Oregon ArtsWatch, Mowry was being prepared for emergency surgery to treat blocked arteries when he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

“For those who do not know, my beloved Sam died this morning. His heart gave out,” reads a statement from Mowry’s wife, Cindy McGean. “Find each other and share stories and hugs and maybe a glass of whiskey or some bacon. I am heartbroken.”

PlayStation LifeStyle sends its sincere condolences to Mowry’s family and friends. Rest in peace.